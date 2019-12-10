All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 25 17 8 0 0 34 106 87 Brampton 24 15 8 1 0 31 94 71 Reading 25 13 8 4 0 30 87 87 Adirondack 25 11 10 2 2 26 72 80 Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 69 78 Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 21 17 2 2 0 36 76 44 Florida 23 13 7 1 2 29 71 60 Greenville 23 12 10 0 1 25 78 81 Orlando 23 8 10 4 1 21 50 62 Atlanta 20 10 10 0 0 20 75 77 Jacksonville 20 7 9 4 0 18 56 70 Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 15 6 2 0 32 70 55 Fort Wayne 23 14 7 2 0 30 91 81 Toledo 22 13 8 1 0 27 87 69 Wheeling 23 9 10 4 0 22 72 87 Indy 21 9 12 0 0 18 66 57 Kalamazoo 20 7 11 2 0 16 61 83 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 24 17 4 3 0 37 89 71 Rapid City 24 15 6 3 0 33 77 71 Idaho 25 12 8 3 2 29 69 72 Wichita 25 11 9 5 0 27 73 93 Kansas City 22 10 10 2 0 22 76 68 Utah 21 9 8 3 1 22 68 66 Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Allen 5, Wichita 1

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

