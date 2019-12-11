Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 11, 2019 10:20 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 25 17 8 0 0 34 106 87
Brampton 24 15 8 1 0 31 94 71
Reading 25 13 8 4 0 30 87 87
Adirondack 25 11 10 2 2 26 72 80
Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 69 78
Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 21 17 2 2 0 36 76 44
Florida 24 14 7 1 2 31 74 62
Greenville 24 12 11 0 1 25 79 84
Atlanta 21 11 10 0 0 22 78 78
Orlando 23 8 10 4 1 21 50 62
Jacksonville 21 7 10 4 0 18 58 73
Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 24 16 6 2 0 34 73 57
Fort Wayne 23 14 7 2 0 30 91 81
Toledo 22 13 8 1 0 27 87 69
Wheeling 23 9 10 4 0 22 72 87
Indy 22 10 12 0 0 20 70 57
Kalamazoo 21 7 11 3 0 17 63 86
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 24 17 4 3 0 37 89 71
Rapid City 24 15 6 3 0 33 77 71
Idaho 25 12 8 3 2 29 69 72
Wichita 25 11 9 5 0 27 73 93
Kansas City 23 10 11 2 0 22 76 72
Utah 21 9 8 3 1 22 68 66
Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Allen 5, Wichita 1

Indy 4, Kansas City 0

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Allen at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

