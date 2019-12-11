All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 25 17 8 0 0 34 106 87 Brampton 24 15 8 1 0 31 94 71 Reading 25 13 8 4 0 30 87 87 Adirondack 25 11 10 2 2 26 72 80 Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 69 78 Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 21 17 2 2 0 36 76 44 Florida 24 14 7 1 2 31 74 62 Greenville 24 12 11 0 1 25 79 84 Atlanta 21 11 10 0 0 22 78 78 Orlando 23 8 10 4 1 21 50 62 Jacksonville 21 7 10 4 0 18 58 73 Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 24 16 6 2 0 34 73 57 Fort Wayne 23 14 7 2 0 30 91 81 Toledo 22 13 8 1 0 27 87 69 Wheeling 23 9 10 4 0 22 72 87 Indy 22 10 12 0 0 20 70 57 Kalamazoo 21 7 11 3 0 17 63 86 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 24 17 4 3 0 37 89 71 Rapid City 24 15 6 3 0 33 77 71 Idaho 25 12 8 3 2 29 69 72 Wichita 25 11 9 5 0 27 73 93 Kansas City 23 10 11 2 0 22 76 72 Utah 21 9 8 3 1 22 68 66 Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Allen 5, Wichita 1

Indy 4, Kansas City 0

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 1

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Allen at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

