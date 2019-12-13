Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 13, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 26 18 8 0 0 36 110 90
Reading 26 14 8 4 0 32 92 89
Brampton 25 15 9 1 0 31 96 76
Adirondack 26 11 11 2 2 26 73 84
Maine 22 12 9 0 1 25 73 80
Worcester 22 6 15 1 0 13 59 89
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 21 17 2 2 0 36 76 44
Florida 24 14 7 1 2 31 74 62
Greenville 25 12 12 0 1 25 80 89
Orlando 24 9 10 4 1 23 55 63
Atlanta 21 11 10 0 0 22 78 78
Jacksonville 21 7 10 4 0 18 58 73
Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 24 16 6 2 0 34 73 57
Fort Wayne 24 15 7 2 0 32 95 83
Toledo 23 13 8 2 0 28 90 73
Wheeling 24 10 10 4 0 24 76 90
Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 74 60
Kalamazoo 21 7 11 3 0 17 63 86
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 25 18 4 3 0 39 93 72
Rapid City 25 15 7 3 0 33 80 75
Idaho 26 12 9 3 2 29 71 76
Wichita 25 11 9 5 0 27 73 93
Utah 22 9 8 4 1 23 71 70
Kansas City 23 10 11 2 0 22 76 72
Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Allen 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Brampton 2

Orlando 5, Greenville 1

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Allen at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

