All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 8 0 0 36 110 90 Reading 26 14 8 4 0 32 92 89 Brampton 25 15 9 1 0 31 96 76 Adirondack 26 11 11 2 2 26 73 84 Maine 21 11 9 0 1 23 69 78 Worcester 21 6 14 1 0 13 57 85 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 21 17 2 2 0 36 76 44 Florida 24 14 7 1 2 31 74 62 Greenville 25 12 12 0 1 25 80 89 Orlando 24 9 10 4 1 23 55 63 Atlanta 21 11 10 0 0 22 78 78 Jacksonville 21 7 10 4 0 18 58 73 Norfolk 25 7 15 3 0 17 62 92 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 24 16 6 2 0 34 73 57 Fort Wayne 24 15 7 2 0 32 95 83 Toledo 23 13 8 2 0 28 90 73 Wheeling 24 10 10 4 0 24 76 90 Indy 23 11 12 0 0 22 74 60 Kalamazoo 21 7 11 3 0 17 63 86 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 25 18 4 3 0 39 93 72 Rapid City 25 15 7 3 0 33 80 75 Idaho 26 12 9 3 2 29 71 76 Wichita 25 11 9 5 0 27 73 93 Utah 22 9 8 4 1 23 71 70 Kansas City 23 10 11 2 0 22 76 72 Tulsa 25 9 14 2 0 20 78 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Allen 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Brampton 2

Advertisement

Orlando 5, Greenville 1

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Allen at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.