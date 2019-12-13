|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|26
|18
|8
|0
|0
|36
|110
|90
|Reading
|26
|14
|8
|4
|0
|32
|92
|89
|Brampton
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|96
|76
|Adirondack
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|73
|84
|Maine
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|73
|80
|Worcester
|22
|6
|15
|1
|0
|13
|59
|89
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|22
|17
|2
|3
|0
|37
|80
|49
|Florida
|25
|15
|7
|1
|2
|33
|79
|65
|Greenville
|25
|12
|12
|0
|1
|25
|80
|89
|Orlando
|24
|9
|10
|4
|1
|23
|55
|63
|Atlanta
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|81
|82
|Jacksonville
|22
|8
|10
|4
|0
|20
|62
|76
|Norfolk
|26
|8
|15
|3
|0
|19
|67
|96
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|24
|16
|6
|2
|0
|34
|73
|57
|Fort Wayne
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|95
|83
|Toledo
|24
|14
|8
|2
|0
|30
|96
|75
|Wheeling
|24
|10
|10
|4
|0
|24
|76
|90
|Indy
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|76
|66
|Kalamazoo
|21
|7
|11
|3
|0
|17
|63
|86
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|25
|18
|4
|3
|0
|39
|93
|72
|Rapid City
|25
|15
|7
|3
|0
|33
|80
|75
|Idaho
|26
|12
|9
|3
|2
|29
|71
|76
|Wichita
|25
|11
|9
|5
|0
|27
|73
|93
|Utah
|22
|9
|8
|4
|1
|23
|71
|70
|Kansas City
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|79
|77
|Tulsa
|25
|9
|14
|2
|0
|20
|78
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT
Allen 4, Adirondack 1
Reading 5, Brampton 2
Orlando 5, Greenville 1
Maine 4, Worcester 2
Toledo 6, Indy 2
Florida 5, Kansas City 3
Norfolk 5, South Carolina 4, OT
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Allen at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
