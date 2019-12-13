All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 8 0 0 36 110 90 Reading 26 14 8 4 0 32 92 89 Brampton 25 15 9 1 0 31 96 76 Adirondack 26 11 11 2 2 26 73 84 Maine 22 12 9 0 1 25 73 80 Worcester 22 6 15 1 0 13 59 89 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 22 17 2 3 0 37 80 49 Florida 25 15 7 1 2 33 79 65 Greenville 25 12 12 0 1 25 80 89 Orlando 24 9 10 4 1 23 55 63 Atlanta 22 11 11 0 0 22 81 82 Jacksonville 22 8 10 4 0 20 62 76 Norfolk 26 8 15 3 0 19 67 96 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 25 17 6 2 0 36 78 59 Fort Wayne 24 15 7 2 0 32 95 83 Toledo 24 14 8 2 0 30 96 75 Wheeling 25 11 10 4 0 26 79 91 Indy 24 11 13 0 0 22 76 66 Kalamazoo 22 7 12 3 0 17 65 91 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 25 18 4 3 0 39 93 72 Rapid City 26 15 8 3 0 33 81 78 Idaho 26 12 9 3 2 29 71 76 Wichita 26 11 10 5 0 27 76 99 Utah 22 9 8 4 1 23 71 70 Kansas City 24 10 12 2 0 22 79 77 Tulsa 26 10 14 2 0 22 84 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 4, Toledo 3, OT

Friday’s Games

Allen 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Brampton 2

Advertisement

Orlando 5, Greenville 1

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Toledo 6, Indy 2

Florida 5, Kansas City 3

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 4, OT

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 2

Tulsa 6, Wichita 3

Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Allen at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.