|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|27
|18
|9
|0
|0
|36
|110
|94
|Reading
|27
|15
|8
|4
|0
|34
|97
|93
|Brampton
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|100
|81
|Adirondack
|27
|11
|11
|2
|3
|27
|79
|91
|Maine
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|75
|83
|Worcester
|23
|7
|15
|1
|0
|15
|62
|91
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|23
|18
|2
|3
|0
|39
|83
|49
|Florida
|26
|15
|7
|2
|2
|34
|83
|70
|Greenville
|26
|12
|13
|0
|1
|25
|80
|92
|Orlando
|25
|10
|10
|4
|1
|25
|56
|63
|Atlanta
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|83
|85
|Norfolk
|27
|9
|15
|3
|0
|21
|70
|98
|Jacksonville
|23
|8
|11
|4
|0
|20
|62
|77
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|81
|63
|Toledo
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|100
|78
|Fort Wayne
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|97
|87
|Wheeling
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|79
|91
|Indy
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|81
|68
|Kalamazoo
|23
|7
|13
|3
|0
|17
|67
|96
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|26
|19
|4
|3
|0
|41
|100
|78
|Rapid City
|26
|15
|8
|3
|0
|33
|81
|78
|Idaho
|27
|13
|9
|3
|2
|31
|75
|78
|Wichita
|26
|11
|10
|5
|0
|27
|76
|99
|Utah
|23
|10
|8
|4
|1
|25
|75
|70
|Kansas City
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|84
|81
|Tulsa
|26
|10
|14
|2
|0
|22
|84
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Allen 4, Adirondack 1
Reading 5, Brampton 2
Orlando 5, Greenville 1
Maine 4, Worcester 2
Toledo 6, Indy 2
Florida 5, Kansas City 3
Norfolk 5, South Carolina 4, OT
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 2
Tulsa 6, Wichita 3
Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1
Idaho 4, Fort Wayne 2
Utah 4, Newfoundland 0
Allen 7, Adirondack 6, SO
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 0
Kansas City 5, Florida 4, OT
Reading 5, Brampton 4
Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0
Worcester 3, Maine 2
Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
