All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 27 18 9 0 0 36 110 94 Reading 27 15 8 4 0 34 97 93 Brampton 26 15 10 1 0 31 100 81 Adirondack 27 11 11 2 3 27 79 91 Maine 23 12 10 0 1 25 75 83 Worcester 23 7 15 1 0 15 62 91 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 23 18 2 3 0 39 83 49 Florida 26 15 7 2 2 34 83 70 Greenville 26 12 13 0 1 25 80 92 Orlando 25 10 10 4 1 25 56 63 Atlanta 23 11 12 0 0 22 83 85 Norfolk 27 9 15 3 0 21 70 98 Jacksonville 23 8 11 4 0 20 62 77 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 26 17 6 3 0 37 81 63 Toledo 25 15 8 2 0 32 100 78 Fort Wayne 25 15 8 2 0 32 97 87 Wheeling 25 11 10 4 0 26 79 91 Indy 25 12 13 0 0 24 81 68 Kalamazoo 23 7 13 3 0 17 67 96 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 26 19 4 3 0 41 100 78 Rapid City 26 15 8 3 0 33 81 78 Idaho 27 13 9 3 2 31 75 78 Wichita 27 12 10 5 0 29 81 101 Utah 23 10 8 4 1 25 75 70 Kansas City 25 11 12 2 0 24 84 81 Tulsa 27 10 15 2 0 22 86 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Allen 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Brampton 2

Orlando 5, Greenville 1

Advertisement

Maine 4, Worcester 2

Toledo 6, Indy 2

Florida 5, Kansas City 3

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 4, OT

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 2

Tulsa 6, Wichita 3

Wheeling 3, Rapid City 1

Idaho 4, Fort Wayne 2

Utah 4, Newfoundland 0

Saturday’s Games

Allen 7, Adirondack 6, SO

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 0

Kansas City 5, Florida 4, OT

Reading 5, Brampton 4

Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0

Worcester 3, Maine 2

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Wichita 5, Tulsa 2

Wheeling at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Newfoundland at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.