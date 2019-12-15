Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 15, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 28 18 10 0 0 36 112 97
Reading 27 15 8 4 0 34 97 93
Brampton 26 15 10 1 0 31 100 81
Adirondack 27 11 11 2 3 27 79 91
Maine 23 12 10 0 1 25 75 83
Worcester 23 7 15 1 0 15 62 91
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 23 18 2 3 0 39 83 49
Florida 26 15 7 2 2 34 83 70
Greenville 26 12 13 0 1 25 80 92
Orlando 25 10 10 4 1 25 56 63
Atlanta 23 11 12 0 0 22 83 85
Norfolk 27 9 15 3 0 21 70 98
Jacksonville 23 8 11 4 0 20 62 77
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 26 17 6 3 0 37 81 63
Toledo 25 15 8 2 0 32 100 78
Fort Wayne 26 15 9 2 0 32 101 92
Wheeling 26 12 10 4 0 28 83 93
Indy 25 12 13 0 0 24 81 68
Kalamazoo 23 7 13 3 0 17 67 96
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 26 19 4 3 0 41 100 78
Rapid City 27 15 9 3 0 33 83 82
Idaho 28 14 9 3 2 33 80 82
Wichita 27 12 10 5 0 29 81 101
Utah 24 11 8 4 1 27 78 72
Kansas City 25 11 12 2 0 24 84 81
Tulsa 27 10 15 2 0 22 86 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Allen 7, Adirondack 6, SO

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 0

Kansas City 5, Florida 4, OT

Reading 5, Brampton 4

Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0

Worcester 3, Maine 2

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Wichita 5, Tulsa 2

Wheeling 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 5, Fort Wayne 4

Utah 3, Newfoundland 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

