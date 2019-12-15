All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 28 18 10 0 0 36 112 97 Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97 Brampton 26 15 10 1 0 31 100 81 Adirondack 27 11 11 2 3 27 79 91 Maine 23 12 10 0 1 25 75 83 Worcester 24 8 15 1 0 17 66 92 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 23 18 2 3 0 39 83 49 Florida 26 15 7 2 2 34 83 70 Greenville 27 13 13 0 1 27 86 94 Orlando 26 10 11 4 1 25 58 69 Atlanta 23 11 12 0 0 22 83 85 Norfolk 27 9 15 3 0 21 70 98 Jacksonville 23 8 11 4 0 20 62 77 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 27 18 6 3 0 39 85 64 Toledo 25 15 8 2 0 32 100 78 Fort Wayne 26 15 9 2 0 32 101 92 Wheeling 26 12 10 4 0 28 83 93 Indy 25 12 13 0 0 24 81 68 Kalamazoo 24 7 14 3 0 17 68 100 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 26 19 4 3 0 41 100 78 Rapid City 27 15 9 3 0 33 83 82 Idaho 28 14 9 3 2 33 80 82 Wichita 27 12 10 5 0 29 81 101 Utah 24 11 8 4 1 27 78 72 Kansas City 25 11 12 2 0 24 84 81 Tulsa 27 10 15 2 0 22 86 91

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Allen 7, Adirondack 6, SO

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 0

Kansas City 5, Florida 4, OT

Reading 5, Brampton 4

Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0

Worcester 3, Maine 2

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Wichita 5, Tulsa 2

Wheeling 4, Rapid City 2

Idaho 5, Fort Wayne 4

Utah 3, Newfoundland 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 6, Orlando 2

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

