|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|28
|18
|10
|0
|0
|36
|112
|97
|Reading
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|98
|97
|Brampton
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|100
|81
|Adirondack
|27
|11
|11
|2
|3
|27
|79
|91
|Maine
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|75
|83
|Worcester
|24
|8
|15
|1
|0
|17
|66
|92
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|24
|19
|2
|3
|0
|41
|85
|50
|Florida
|26
|15
|7
|2
|2
|34
|83
|70
|Greenville
|27
|13
|13
|0
|1
|27
|86
|94
|Orlando
|26
|10
|11
|4
|1
|25
|58
|69
|Atlanta
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|83
|85
|Norfolk
|27
|9
|15
|3
|0
|21
|70
|98
|Jacksonville
|24
|8
|12
|4
|0
|20
|63
|79
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|27
|18
|6
|3
|0
|39
|85
|64
|Toledo
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|100
|78
|Fort Wayne
|26
|15
|9
|2
|0
|32
|101
|92
|Wheeling
|26
|12
|10
|4
|0
|28
|83
|93
|Indy
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|81
|68
|Kalamazoo
|24
|7
|14
|3
|0
|17
|68
|100
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|26
|19
|4
|3
|0
|41
|100
|78
|Rapid City
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|83
|82
|Idaho
|28
|14
|9
|3
|2
|33
|80
|82
|Wichita
|27
|12
|10
|5
|0
|29
|81
|101
|Utah
|24
|11
|8
|4
|1
|27
|78
|72
|Kansas City
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|84
|81
|Tulsa
|27
|10
|15
|2
|0
|22
|86
|91
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Allen 7, Adirondack 6, SO
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 0
Kansas City 5, Florida 4, OT
Reading 5, Brampton 4
Orlando 1, Jacksonville 0
Worcester 3, Maine 2
Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Wichita 5, Tulsa 2
Wheeling 4, Rapid City 2
Idaho 5, Fort Wayne 4
Utah 3, Newfoundland 2
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1
Greenville 6, Orlando 2
Worcester 4, Reading 1
South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1
Allen at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
