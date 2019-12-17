Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 17, 2019 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 29 19 10 0 0 38 117 100
Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97
Brampton 27 16 10 1 0 33 106 85
Adirondack 28 11 12 2 3 27 82 96
Maine 23 12 10 0 1 25 75 83
Worcester 24 8 15 1 0 17 66 92
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 24 19 2 3 0 41 85 50
Florida 26 15 7 2 2 34 83 70
Greenville 27 13 13 0 1 27 86 94
Orlando 26 10 11 4 1 25 58 69
Atlanta 23 11 12 0 0 22 83 85
Norfolk 27 9 15 3 0 21 70 98
Jacksonville 24 8 12 4 0 20 63 79
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 27 18 6 3 0 39 85 64
Toledo 25 15 8 2 0 32 100 78
Fort Wayne 26 15 9 2 0 32 101 92
Wheeling 26 12 10 4 0 28 83 93
Indy 25 12 13 0 0 24 81 68
Kalamazoo 24 7 14 3 0 17 68 100
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 27 19 5 3 0 41 104 84
Rapid City 27 15 9 3 0 33 83 82
Idaho 28 14 9 3 2 33 80 82
Wichita 28 12 11 5 0 29 84 106
Utah 24 11 8 4 1 27 78 72
Kansas City 25 11 12 2 0 24 84 81
Tulsa 28 11 15 2 0 24 91 94

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 3

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Allen at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

