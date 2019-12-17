|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|29
|19
|10
|0
|0
|38
|117
|100
|Reading
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|98
|97
|Brampton
|27
|16
|10
|1
|0
|33
|106
|85
|Adirondack
|28
|11
|12
|2
|3
|27
|82
|96
|Maine
|23
|12
|10
|0
|1
|25
|75
|83
|Worcester
|24
|8
|15
|1
|0
|17
|66
|92
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|24
|19
|2
|3
|0
|41
|85
|50
|Florida
|26
|15
|7
|2
|2
|34
|83
|70
|Greenville
|27
|13
|13
|0
|1
|27
|86
|94
|Orlando
|26
|10
|11
|4
|1
|25
|58
|69
|Atlanta
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|83
|85
|Norfolk
|27
|9
|15
|3
|0
|21
|70
|98
|Jacksonville
|24
|8
|12
|4
|0
|20
|63
|79
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|27
|18
|6
|3
|0
|39
|85
|64
|Toledo
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|100
|78
|Fort Wayne
|26
|15
|9
|2
|0
|32
|101
|92
|Wheeling
|26
|12
|10
|4
|0
|28
|83
|93
|Indy
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|81
|68
|Kalamazoo
|24
|7
|14
|3
|0
|17
|68
|100
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|27
|19
|5
|3
|0
|41
|104
|84
|Rapid City
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|83
|82
|Idaho
|28
|14
|9
|3
|2
|33
|80
|82
|Wichita
|29
|12
|12
|5
|0
|29
|86
|114
|Utah
|25
|12
|8
|4
|1
|29
|86
|74
|Kansas City
|25
|11
|12
|2
|0
|24
|84
|81
|Tulsa
|28
|11
|15
|2
|0
|24
|91
|94
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 3
Utah 8, Wichita 2
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Allen at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
