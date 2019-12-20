All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103 Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97 Brampton 27 16 10 1 0 33 106 85 Adirondack 29 11 13 2 3 27 85 101 Maine 23 12 10 0 1 25 75 83 Worcester 25 8 16 1 0 17 70 97 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 24 19 2 3 0 41 85 50 Florida 27 16 7 2 2 36 90 70 Greenville 27 13 13 0 1 27 86 94 Orlando 27 11 11 4 1 27 65 74 Atlanta 24 11 13 0 0 22 83 92 Norfolk 28 9 16 3 0 21 70 100 Jacksonville 24 8 12 4 0 20 63 79 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 27 18 6 3 0 39 85 64 Toledo 25 15 8 2 0 32 100 78 Fort Wayne 26 15 9 2 0 32 101 92 Wheeling 26 12 10 4 0 28 83 93 Indy 25 12 13 0 0 24 81 68 Kalamazoo 24 7 14 3 0 17 68 100 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 28 20 5 3 0 43 109 88 Idaho 29 15 9 3 2 35 82 82 Rapid City 27 15 9 3 0 33 83 82 Wichita 29 12 12 5 0 29 86 114 Utah 26 12 9 4 1 29 87 77 Tulsa 29 12 15 2 0 26 94 95 Kansas City 26 11 13 2 0 24 89 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 3, Utah 1

Friday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

