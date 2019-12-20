Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 20, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103
Brampton 28 17 10 1 0 35 108 85
Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97
Adirondack 30 11 13 2 4 28 88 105
Maine 24 13 10 0 1 27 79 86
Worcester 26 8 17 1 0 17 70 99
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 25 20 2 3 0 43 91 54
Florida 27 16 7 2 2 36 90 70
Greenville 27 13 13 0 1 27 86 94
Orlando 28 11 12 4 1 27 69 80
Atlanta 25 11 14 0 0 22 84 98
Jacksonville 25 9 12 4 0 22 69 80
Norfolk 28 9 16 3 0 21 70 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 27 18 6 3 0 39 85 64
Toledo 26 15 9 2 0 32 100 81
Fort Wayne 26 15 9 2 0 32 101 92
Wheeling 27 13 10 4 0 30 86 93
Indy 25 12 13 0 0 24 81 68
Kalamazoo 24 7 14 3 0 17 68 100
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 28 20 5 3 0 43 109 88
Idaho 29 15 9 3 2 35 82 82
Rapid City 27 15 9 3 0 33 83 82
Wichita 29 12 12 5 0 29 86 114
Utah 26 12 9 4 1 29 87 77
Tulsa 29 12 15 2 0 26 94 95
Kansas City 26 11 13 2 0 24 89 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa 3, Utah 1

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 3, SO

Jacksonville 6, Atlanta 1

Advertisement

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina 6, Orlando 4

Wheeling 3, Toledo 0

Brampton 2, Worcester 0

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims