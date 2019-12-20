|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|122
|103
|Brampton
|28
|17
|10
|1
|0
|35
|108
|85
|Reading
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|98
|97
|Adirondack
|30
|11
|13
|2
|4
|28
|88
|105
|Maine
|24
|13
|10
|0
|1
|27
|79
|86
|Worcester
|26
|8
|17
|1
|0
|17
|70
|99
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|25
|20
|2
|3
|0
|43
|91
|54
|Florida
|28
|16
|8
|2
|2
|36
|93
|75
|Greenville
|28
|14
|13
|0
|1
|29
|91
|97
|Orlando
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|27
|69
|80
|Atlanta
|25
|11
|14
|0
|0
|22
|84
|98
|Jacksonville
|25
|9
|12
|4
|0
|22
|69
|80
|Norfolk
|29
|9
|17
|3
|0
|21
|72
|103
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|28
|18
|6
|4
|0
|40
|90
|70
|Fort Wayne
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|104
|96
|Toledo
|26
|15
|9
|2
|0
|32
|100
|81
|Wheeling
|27
|13
|10
|4
|0
|30
|86
|93
|Indy
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|85
|71
|Kalamazoo
|25
|8
|14
|3
|0
|19
|74
|105
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|29
|21
|5
|3
|0
|45
|114
|90
|Idaho
|30
|16
|9
|3
|2
|37
|85
|84
|Rapid City
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|85
|87
|Wichita
|30
|13
|12
|5
|0
|31
|90
|115
|Utah
|27
|13
|9
|4
|1
|31
|91
|78
|Tulsa
|30
|12
|16
|2
|0
|26
|95
|99
|Kansas City
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|90
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tulsa 3, Utah 1
Maine 4, Adirondack 3, SO
Jacksonville 6, Atlanta 1
Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5, OT
South Carolina 6, Orlando 4
Wheeling 3, Toledo 0
Brampton 2, Worcester 0
Greenville 5, Florida 3
Idaho 3, Norfolk 2
Allen 5, Rapid City 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 1
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT
Utah 4, Kansas City 1
Worcester at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
