All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103 Brampton 29 17 11 1 0 35 111 92 Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97 Adirondack 30 11 13 2 4 28 88 105 Maine 24 13 10 0 1 27 79 86 Worcester 27 9 17 1 0 19 77 102 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 25 20 2 3 0 43 91 54 Florida 28 16 8 2 2 36 93 75 Greenville 28 14 13 0 1 29 91 97 Orlando 28 11 12 4 1 27 69 80 Atlanta 25 11 14 0 0 22 84 98 Jacksonville 25 9 12 4 0 22 69 80 Norfolk 29 9 17 3 0 21 72 103 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 28 18 6 4 0 40 90 70 Toledo 27 15 9 3 0 33 102 84 Fort Wayne 27 15 9 3 0 33 104 96 Wheeling 27 13 10 4 0 30 86 93 Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 73 Kalamazoo 25 8 14 3 0 19 74 105 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 29 21 5 3 0 45 114 90 Idaho 30 16 9 3 2 37 85 84 Rapid City 28 15 10 3 0 33 85 87 Wichita 30 13 12 5 0 31 90 115 Utah 27 13 9 4 1 31 91 78 Tulsa 30 12 16 2 0 26 95 99 Kansas City 27 11 14 2 0 24 90 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 3, SO

Jacksonville 6, Atlanta 1

Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5, OT

South Carolina 6, Orlando 4

Wheeling 3, Toledo 0

Brampton 2, Worcester 0

Greenville 5, Florida 3

Idaho 3, Norfolk 2

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT

Utah 4, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 7, Brampton 3

Indy 3, Toledo 2, OT

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

