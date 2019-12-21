|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|122
|103
|Brampton
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|111
|92
|Reading
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|98
|97
|Maine
|25
|14
|10
|0
|1
|29
|83
|89
|Adirondack
|31
|11
|13
|2
|5
|29
|91
|109
|Worcester
|27
|9
|17
|1
|0
|19
|77
|102
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|26
|21
|2
|3
|0
|45
|95
|57
|Florida
|29
|17
|8
|2
|2
|38
|98
|77
|Greenville
|29
|14
|14
|0
|1
|29
|93
|102
|Orlando
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|27
|69
|80
|Atlanta
|25
|11
|14
|0
|0
|22
|84
|98
|Jacksonville
|26
|9
|13
|4
|0
|22
|72
|84
|Norfolk
|29
|9
|17
|3
|0
|21
|72
|103
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|28
|18
|6
|4
|0
|40
|90
|70
|Toledo
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|102
|84
|Fort Wayne
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|104
|96
|Wheeling
|28
|13
|11
|4
|0
|30
|88
|97
|Indy
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|88
|73
|Kalamazoo
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|78
|107
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|29
|21
|5
|3
|0
|45
|114
|90
|Idaho
|30
|16
|9
|3
|2
|37
|85
|84
|Rapid City
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|85
|87
|Wichita
|30
|13
|12
|5
|0
|31
|90
|115
|Utah
|27
|13
|9
|4
|1
|31
|91
|78
|Tulsa
|30
|12
|16
|2
|0
|26
|95
|99
|Kansas City
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|90
|92
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Maine 4, Adirondack 3, SO
Jacksonville 6, Atlanta 1
Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5, OT
South Carolina 6, Orlando 4
Wheeling 3, Toledo 0
Brampton 2, Worcester 0
Greenville 5, Florida 3
Idaho 3, Norfolk 2
Allen 5, Rapid City 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 1
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT
Utah 4, Kansas City 1
Worcester 7, Brampton 3
Indy 3, Toledo 2, OT
Maine 4, Adirondack 3, SO
Florida 5, Greenville 2
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2
Idaho at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
