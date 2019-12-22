All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103 Brampton 29 17 11 1 0 35 111 92 Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97 Maine 25 14 10 0 1 29 83 89 Adirondack 31 11 13 2 5 29 91 109 Worcester 27 9 17 1 0 19 77 102 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 26 21 2 3 0 45 95 57 Florida 29 17 8 2 2 38 98 77 Greenville 29 14 14 0 1 29 93 102 Orlando 29 12 12 4 1 29 77 82 Atlanta 26 11 15 0 0 22 86 106 Jacksonville 26 9 13 4 0 22 72 84 Norfolk 30 9 18 3 0 21 73 107 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 29 19 6 4 0 42 93 72 Fort Wayne 28 15 9 4 0 34 106 99 Toledo 27 15 9 3 0 33 102 84 Wheeling 28 13 11 4 0 30 88 97 Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 73 Kalamazoo 26 9 14 3 0 21 78 107 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 31 22 5 4 0 48 121 95 Idaho 31 17 9 3 2 39 89 85 Rapid City 29 15 11 3 0 33 87 92 Wichita 32 14 13 5 0 33 94 120 Utah 28 14 9 4 1 33 94 79 Tulsa 31 13 16 2 0 28 100 101 Kansas City 28 11 15 2 0 24 92 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 7, Brampton 3

Indy 3, Toledo 2, OT

Maine 4, Adirondack 3, SO

Florida 5, Greenville 2

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 3

Orlando 8, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2

Idaho 4, Norfolk 1

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

