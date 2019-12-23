|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|122
|103
|Brampton
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|111
|92
|Reading
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|98
|97
|Maine
|25
|14
|10
|0
|1
|29
|83
|89
|Adirondack
|31
|11
|13
|2
|5
|29
|91
|109
|Worcester
|27
|9
|17
|1
|0
|19
|77
|102
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|26
|21
|2
|3
|0
|45
|95
|57
|Florida
|29
|17
|8
|2
|2
|38
|98
|77
|Greenville
|29
|14
|14
|0
|1
|29
|93
|102
|Orlando
|29
|12
|12
|4
|1
|29
|77
|82
|Atlanta
|26
|11
|15
|0
|0
|22
|86
|106
|Jacksonville
|26
|9
|13
|4
|0
|22
|72
|84
|Norfolk
|30
|9
|18
|3
|0
|21
|73
|107
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|29
|19
|6
|4
|0
|42
|93
|72
|Fort Wayne
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|106
|99
|Toledo
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|102
|84
|Wheeling
|28
|13
|11
|4
|0
|30
|88
|97
|Indy
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|88
|73
|Kalamazoo
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|78
|107
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|31
|22
|5
|4
|0
|48
|121
|95
|Idaho
|31
|17
|9
|3
|2
|39
|89
|85
|Rapid City
|29
|15
|11
|3
|0
|33
|87
|92
|Wichita
|32
|14
|13
|5
|0
|33
|94
|120
|Utah
|28
|14
|9
|4
|1
|33
|94
|79
|Tulsa
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|100
|101
|Kansas City
|28
|11
|15
|2
|0
|24
|92
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Wichita 3, Allen 2, OT
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
