ECHL At A Glance

December 24, 2019 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103
Brampton 29 17 11 1 0 35 111 92
Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97
Maine 25 14 10 0 1 29 83 89
Adirondack 31 11 13 2 5 29 91 109
Worcester 27 9 17 1 0 19 77 102
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 26 21 2 3 0 45 95 57
Florida 29 17 8 2 2 38 98 77
Greenville 29 14 14 0 1 29 93 102
Orlando 29 12 12 4 1 29 77 82
Atlanta 26 11 15 0 0 22 86 106
Jacksonville 26 9 13 4 0 22 72 84
Norfolk 30 9 18 3 0 21 73 107
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 29 19 6 4 0 42 93 72
Fort Wayne 28 15 9 4 0 34 106 99
Toledo 27 15 9 3 0 33 102 84
Wheeling 28 13 11 4 0 30 88 97
Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 73
Kalamazoo 26 9 14 3 0 21 78 107
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 31 22 5 4 0 48 121 95
Idaho 31 17 9 3 2 39 89 85
Rapid City 29 15 11 3 0 33 87 92
Wichita 32 14 13 5 0 33 94 120
Utah 28 14 9 4 1 33 94 79
Tulsa 31 13 16 2 0 28 100 101
Kansas City 28 11 15 2 0 24 92 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

