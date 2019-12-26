|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|122
|103
|Brampton
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|111
|92
|Reading
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|98
|97
|Maine
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|88
|90
|Adirondack
|32
|11
|14
|2
|5
|29
|92
|114
|Worcester
|27
|9
|17
|1
|0
|19
|77
|102
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|27
|21
|2
|3
|1
|46
|98
|61
|Florida
|29
|17
|8
|2
|2
|38
|98
|77
|Orlando
|30
|13
|12
|4
|1
|31
|81
|82
|Greenville
|29
|14
|14
|0
|1
|29
|93
|102
|Atlanta
|27
|12
|15
|0
|0
|24
|90
|109
|Jacksonville
|27
|9
|14
|4
|0
|22
|72
|88
|Norfolk
|30
|9
|18
|3
|0
|21
|73
|107
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|29
|19
|6
|4
|0
|42
|93
|72
|Fort Wayne
|28
|15
|9
|4
|0
|34
|106
|99
|Toledo
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|102
|84
|Wheeling
|28
|13
|11
|4
|0
|30
|88
|97
|Indy
|27
|14
|13
|0
|0
|28
|88
|73
|Kalamazoo
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|78
|107
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|31
|22
|5
|4
|0
|48
|121
|95
|Idaho
|31
|17
|9
|3
|2
|39
|89
|85
|Rapid City
|29
|15
|11
|3
|0
|33
|87
|92
|Wichita
|32
|14
|13
|5
|0
|33
|94
|120
|Utah
|28
|14
|9
|4
|1
|33
|94
|79
|Tulsa
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|100
|101
|Kansas City
|28
|11
|15
|2
|0
|24
|92
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Orlando 4, Jacksonville 0
Maine 5, Adirondack 1
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3, SO
South Carolina at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.