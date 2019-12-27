Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

December 27, 2019 9:30 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103
Brampton 29 17 11 1 0 35 111 92
Reading 28 15 9 4 0 34 98 97
Maine 26 15 10 0 1 31 88 90
Adirondack 32 11 14 2 5 29 92 114
Worcester 27 9 17 1 0 19 77 102
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 28 22 2 3 1 48 101 62
Florida 29 17 8 2 2 38 98 77
Orlando 30 13 12 4 1 31 81 82
Greenville 30 14 15 0 1 29 98 110
Atlanta 28 12 16 0 0 24 91 112
Norfolk 31 10 18 3 0 23 81 112
Jacksonville 27 9 14 4 0 22 72 88
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 29 19 6 4 0 42 93 72
Fort Wayne 28 15 9 4 0 34 106 99
Toledo 27 15 9 3 0 33 102 84
Wheeling 28 13 11 4 0 30 88 97
Indy 27 14 13 0 0 28 88 73
Kalamazoo 26 9 14 3 0 21 78 107
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 31 22 5 4 0 48 121 95
Idaho 31 17 9 3 2 39 89 85
Rapid City 29 15 11 3 0 33 87 92
Wichita 32 14 13 5 0 33 94 120
Utah 28 14 9 4 1 33 94 79
Tulsa 31 13 16 2 0 28 100 101
Kansas City 28 11 15 2 0 24 92 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Jacksonville 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 1

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3, SO

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk 8, Greenville 5

Reading at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

