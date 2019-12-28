All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103 Brampton 30 18 11 1 0 37 116 95 Reading 29 16 9 4 0 36 103 97 Maine 27 15 11 0 1 31 88 95 Adirondack 33 11 14 3 5 30 96 119 Worcester 28 10 17 1 0 21 82 106 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 28 22 2 3 1 48 101 62 Florida 30 18 8 2 2 40 104 79 Greenville 31 15 15 0 1 31 102 112 Orlando 30 13 12 4 1 31 81 82 Atlanta 28 12 16 0 0 24 91 112 Norfolk 32 10 19 3 0 23 83 116 Jacksonville 28 9 15 4 0 22 74 94 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 30 19 7 4 0 42 95 75 Toledo 28 16 9 3 0 35 104 85 Fort Wayne 29 15 10 4 0 34 109 104 Wheeling 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 99 Indy 28 14 14 0 0 28 91 80 Kalamazoo 27 10 14 3 0 23 85 110 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 32 22 5 4 1 49 121 96 Idaho 32 18 9 3 2 41 90 85 Rapid City 30 16 11 3 0 35 91 95 Utah 29 15 9 4 1 35 100 80 Wichita 33 14 14 5 0 33 97 124 Tulsa 32 13 17 2 0 28 101 107 Kansas City 29 12 15 2 0 26 95 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 3

Norfolk 8, Greenville 5

Reading 5, Maine 0

Toledo 2, Wheeling 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2

Brampton 5, Fort Wayne 3

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3

Idaho 1, Allen 0, SO

Utah 6, Tulsa 1

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Kansas City at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

