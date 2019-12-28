|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|122
|103
|Brampton
|30
|18
|11
|1
|0
|37
|116
|95
|Reading
|29
|16
|9
|4
|0
|36
|103
|97
|Maine
|27
|15
|11
|0
|1
|31
|88
|95
|Adirondack
|33
|11
|14
|3
|5
|30
|96
|119
|Worcester
|28
|10
|17
|1
|0
|21
|82
|106
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|29
|23
|2
|3
|1
|50
|104
|62
|Florida
|30
|18
|8
|2
|2
|40
|104
|79
|Greenville
|31
|15
|15
|0
|1
|31
|102
|112
|Orlando
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|81
|85
|Atlanta
|28
|12
|16
|0
|0
|24
|91
|112
|Norfolk
|32
|10
|19
|3
|0
|23
|83
|116
|Jacksonville
|28
|9
|15
|4
|0
|22
|74
|94
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|30
|19
|7
|4
|0
|42
|95
|75
|Toledo
|28
|16
|9
|3
|0
|35
|104
|85
|Fort Wayne
|29
|15
|10
|4
|0
|34
|109
|104
|Wheeling
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|89
|99
|Indy
|28
|14
|14
|0
|0
|28
|91
|80
|Kalamazoo
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|85
|110
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|32
|22
|5
|4
|1
|49
|121
|96
|Idaho
|32
|18
|9
|3
|2
|41
|90
|85
|Rapid City
|30
|16
|11
|3
|0
|35
|91
|95
|Utah
|29
|15
|9
|4
|1
|35
|100
|80
|Wichita
|33
|14
|14
|5
|0
|33
|97
|124
|Tulsa
|32
|13
|17
|2
|0
|28
|101
|107
|Kansas City
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|95
|99
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Kalamazoo 7, Indy 3
Norfolk 8, Greenville 5
Reading 5, Maine 0
Toledo 2, Wheeling 1
Florida 6, Jacksonville 2
Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2
Brampton 5, Fort Wayne 3
Rapid City 4, Wichita 3
Idaho 1, Allen 0, SO
Utah 6, Tulsa 1
Greenville 4, Norfolk 2
Kansas City at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
South Carolina 3, Orlando 0
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
