ECHL At A Glance

December 28, 2019 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103
Brampton 30 18 11 1 0 37 116 95
Reading 29 16 9 4 0 36 103 97
Maine 27 15 11 0 1 31 88 95
Adirondack 33 11 14 3 5 30 96 119
Worcester 28 10 17 1 0 21 82 106
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 29 23 2 3 1 50 104 62
Florida 30 18 8 2 2 40 104 79
Greenville 31 15 15 0 1 31 102 112
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 28 12 16 0 0 24 91 112
Norfolk 32 10 19 3 0 23 83 116
Jacksonville 28 9 15 4 0 22 74 94
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 30 19 7 4 0 42 95 75
Toledo 28 16 9 3 0 35 104 85
Fort Wayne 29 15 10 4 0 34 109 104
Wheeling 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 99
Indy 28 14 14 0 0 28 91 80
Kalamazoo 27 10 14 3 0 23 85 110
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 32 22 5 4 1 49 121 96
Idaho 32 18 9 3 2 41 90 85
Rapid City 30 16 11 3 0 35 91 95
Utah 29 15 9 4 1 35 100 80
Wichita 33 14 14 5 0 33 97 124
Tulsa 32 13 17 2 0 28 101 107
Kansas City 29 12 15 2 0 26 95 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 3

Norfolk 8, Greenville 5

Reading 5, Maine 0

Toledo 2, Wheeling 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2

Brampton 5, Fort Wayne 3

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3

Idaho 1, Allen 0, SO

Utah 6, Tulsa 1

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Kansas City at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

South Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

