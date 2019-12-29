All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103 Brampton 30 18 11 1 0 37 116 95 Reading 30 16 10 4 0 36 105 103 Maine 28 16 11 0 1 33 90 95 Adirondack 34 12 14 3 5 32 102 121 Worcester 29 10 18 1 0 21 82 108 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 29 23 2 3 1 50 104 62 Florida 31 19 8 2 2 42 110 80 Greenville 31 15 15 0 1 31 102 112 Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85 Atlanta 28 12 16 0 0 24 91 112 Norfolk 32 10 19 3 0 23 83 116 Jacksonville 29 9 16 4 0 22 75 100 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 30 19 7 4 0 42 95 75 Toledo 28 16 9 3 0 35 104 85 Fort Wayne 30 15 10 5 0 35 111 107 Wheeling 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 99 Indy 29 14 15 0 0 28 91 84 Kalamazoo 28 11 14 3 0 25 88 112 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 33 23 5 4 1 51 126 98 Idaho 33 18 10 3 2 41 92 90 Rapid City 31 17 11 3 0 37 93 95 Utah 30 16 9 4 1 37 105 84 Wichita 34 14 15 5 0 33 97 126 Tulsa 33 13 17 2 1 29 105 112 Kansas City 30 13 15 2 0 28 99 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 3

Norfolk 8, Greenville 5

Reading 5, Maine 0

Toledo 2, Wheeling 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2

Brampton 5, Fort Wayne 3

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3

Idaho 1, Allen 0, SO

Utah 6, Tulsa 1

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Kansas City 4, Indy 0

South Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Adirondack 6, Reading 2

Florida 6, Jacksonville 1

Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Maine 2, Worcester 0

Rapid City 2, Wichita 0

Allen 5, Idaho 2

Utah 5, Tulsa 4, SO

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

