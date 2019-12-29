Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

December 29, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 30 20 10 0 0 40 122 103
Reading 31 17 10 4 0 38 108 105
Brampton 31 18 12 1 0 37 118 98
Maine 28 16 11 0 1 33 90 95
Adirondack 34 12 14 3 5 32 102 121
Worcester 29 10 18 1 0 21 82 108
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 29 23 2 3 1 50 104 62
Florida 31 19 8 2 2 42 110 80
Greenville 32 15 16 0 1 31 103 116
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113
Norfolk 32 10 19 3 0 23 83 116
Jacksonville 29 9 16 4 0 22 75 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 30 19 7 4 0 42 95 75
Toledo 28 16 9 3 0 35 104 85
Fort Wayne 30 15 10 5 0 35 111 107
Wheeling 29 13 12 4 0 30 89 99
Indy 29 14 15 0 0 28 91 84
Kalamazoo 28 11 14 3 0 25 88 112
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 33 23 5 4 1 51 126 98
Idaho 33 18 10 3 2 41 92 90
Rapid City 31 17 11 3 0 37 93 95
Utah 30 16 9 4 1 37 105 84
Wichita 34 14 15 5 0 33 97 126
Tulsa 33 13 17 2 1 29 105 112
Kansas City 30 13 15 2 0 28 99 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Greenville 4, Norfolk 2

Kansas City 4, Indy 0

South Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Advertisement

Adirondack 6, Reading 2

Florida 6, Jacksonville 1

Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Maine 2, Worcester 0

Rapid City 2, Wichita 0

Allen 5, Idaho 2

Utah 5, Tulsa 4, SO

Sunday’s Games

Reading 3, Brampton 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Atlanta 4, Greenville 1

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation