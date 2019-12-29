|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|30
|20
|10
|0
|0
|40
|122
|103
|Reading
|31
|17
|10
|4
|0
|38
|108
|105
|Brampton
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|118
|98
|Maine
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|90
|95
|Adirondack
|34
|12
|14
|3
|5
|32
|102
|121
|Worcester
|29
|10
|18
|1
|0
|21
|82
|108
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|29
|23
|2
|3
|1
|50
|104
|62
|Florida
|31
|19
|8
|2
|2
|42
|110
|80
|Greenville
|32
|15
|16
|0
|1
|31
|103
|116
|Orlando
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|81
|85
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|16
|0
|0
|26
|95
|113
|Norfolk
|32
|10
|19
|3
|0
|23
|83
|116
|Jacksonville
|29
|9
|16
|4
|0
|22
|75
|100
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|30
|19
|7
|4
|0
|42
|95
|75
|Toledo
|28
|16
|9
|3
|0
|35
|104
|85
|Fort Wayne
|30
|15
|10
|5
|0
|35
|111
|107
|Wheeling
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|92
|101
|Indy
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|93
|87
|Kalamazoo
|28
|11
|14
|3
|0
|25
|88
|112
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|33
|23
|5
|4
|1
|51
|126
|98
|Idaho
|33
|18
|10
|3
|2
|41
|92
|90
|Rapid City
|31
|17
|11
|3
|0
|37
|93
|95
|Utah
|30
|16
|9
|4
|1
|37
|105
|84
|Wichita
|34
|14
|15
|5
|0
|33
|97
|126
|Tulsa
|33
|13
|17
|2
|1
|29
|105
|112
|Kansas City
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|99
|99
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 4, Norfolk 2
Kansas City 4, Indy 0
South Carolina 3, Orlando 0
Adirondack 6, Reading 2
Florida 6, Jacksonville 1
Kalamazoo 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT
Maine 2, Worcester 0
Rapid City 2, Wichita 0
Allen 5, Idaho 2
Utah 5, Tulsa 4, SO
Reading 3, Brampton 2
Atlanta 4, Greenville 1
Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
