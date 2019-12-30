Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

December 30, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 31 21 10 0 0 42 128 106
Reading 31 17 10 4 0 38 108 105
Brampton 31 18 12 1 0 37 118 98
Maine 28 16 11 0 1 33 90 95
Adirondack 34 12 14 3 5 32 102 121
Worcester 30 10 19 1 0 21 85 114
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 29 23 2 3 1 50 104 62
Florida 31 19 8 2 2 42 110 80
Greenville 32 15 16 0 1 31 103 116
Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85
Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113
Norfolk 32 10 19 3 0 23 83 116
Jacksonville 29 9 16 4 0 22 75 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 31 19 8 4 0 42 98 81
Toledo 29 17 9 3 0 37 110 88
Fort Wayne 31 15 11 5 0 35 115 112
Wheeling 30 14 12 4 0 32 92 101
Indy 30 14 15 1 0 29 93 87
Kalamazoo 29 12 14 3 0 27 93 116
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 33 23 5 4 1 51 126 98
Idaho 33 18 10 3 2 41 92 90
Rapid City 31 17 11 3 0 37 93 95
Utah 30 16 9 4 1 37 105 84
Wichita 34 14 15 5 0 33 97 126
Tulsa 33 13 17 2 1 29 105 112
Kansas City 30 13 15 2 0 28 99 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Reading 3, Brampton 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 1

Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 3

Monday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Worcester 3

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

