|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|31
|21
|10
|0
|0
|42
|128
|106
|Brampton
|32
|18
|12
|2
|0
|38
|120
|101
|Reading
|31
|17
|10
|4
|0
|38
|108
|105
|Adirondack
|35
|13
|14
|3
|5
|34
|105
|123
|Maine
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|90
|95
|Worcester
|30
|10
|19
|1
|0
|21
|85
|114
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|29
|23
|2
|3
|1
|50
|104
|62
|Florida
|31
|19
|8
|2
|2
|42
|110
|80
|Greenville
|32
|15
|16
|0
|1
|31
|103
|116
|Orlando
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|81
|85
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|16
|0
|0
|26
|95
|113
|Norfolk
|32
|10
|19
|3
|0
|23
|83
|116
|Jacksonville
|29
|9
|16
|4
|0
|22
|75
|100
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|31
|19
|8
|4
|0
|42
|98
|81
|Toledo
|29
|17
|9
|3
|0
|37
|110
|88
|Fort Wayne
|31
|15
|11
|5
|0
|35
|115
|112
|Wheeling
|30
|14
|12
|4
|0
|32
|92
|101
|Indy
|30
|14
|15
|1
|0
|29
|93
|87
|Kalamazoo
|29
|12
|14
|3
|0
|27
|93
|116
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|33
|23
|5
|4
|1
|51
|126
|98
|Idaho
|33
|18
|10
|3
|2
|41
|92
|90
|Utah
|31
|17
|9
|4
|1
|39
|109
|85
|Rapid City
|31
|17
|11
|3
|0
|37
|93
|95
|Wichita
|35
|15
|15
|5
|0
|35
|102
|128
|Tulsa
|34
|13
|18
|2
|1
|29
|106
|116
|Kansas City
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|101
|104
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 3, Brampton 2
Atlanta 4, Greenville 1
Wheeling 3, Indy 2, OT
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Toledo 6, Cincinnati 3
Newfoundland 6, Worcester 3
Adirondack 3, Brampton 2, OT
Wichita 5, Kansas City 2
Utah 4, Tulsa 1
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.