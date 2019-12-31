All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 21 10 0 0 42 128 106 Brampton 32 18 12 2 0 38 120 101 Reading 31 17 10 4 0 38 108 105 Adirondack 35 13 14 3 5 34 105 123 Maine 28 16 11 0 1 33 90 95 Worcester 30 10 19 1 0 21 85 114 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 29 23 2 3 1 50 104 62 Florida 31 19 8 2 2 42 110 80 Greenville 32 15 16 0 1 31 103 116 Orlando 31 13 13 4 1 31 81 85 Atlanta 29 13 16 0 0 26 95 113 Norfolk 32 10 19 3 0 23 83 116 Jacksonville 29 9 16 4 0 22 75 100 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 31 19 8 4 0 42 98 81 Toledo 29 17 9 3 0 37 110 88 Fort Wayne 31 15 11 5 0 35 115 112 Wheeling 30 14 12 4 0 32 92 101 Indy 30 14 15 1 0 29 93 87 Kalamazoo 29 12 14 3 0 27 93 116 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 33 23 5 4 1 51 126 98 Idaho 33 18 10 3 2 41 92 90 Utah 31 17 9 4 1 39 109 85 Rapid City 31 17 11 3 0 37 93 95 Wichita 35 15 15 5 0 35 102 128 Tulsa 34 13 18 2 1 29 106 116 Kansas City 31 13 16 2 0 28 101 104

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Worcester 3

Adirondack 3, Brampton 2, OT

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Utah 4, Tulsa 1

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

