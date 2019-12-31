|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|32
|22
|10
|0
|0
|44
|132
|109
|Brampton
|33
|19
|12
|2
|0
|40
|125
|103
|Reading
|32
|18
|10
|4
|0
|40
|113
|108
|Adirondack
|36
|13
|15
|3
|5
|34
|107
|128
|Maine
|29
|16
|12
|0
|1
|33
|93
|100
|Worcester
|31
|10
|19
|2
|0
|22
|88
|118
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|29
|23
|2
|3
|1
|50
|104
|62
|Florida
|31
|19
|8
|2
|2
|42
|110
|80
|Greenville
|32
|15
|16
|0
|1
|31
|103
|116
|Orlando
|31
|13
|13
|4
|1
|31
|81
|85
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|16
|0
|0
|26
|95
|113
|Norfolk
|33
|10
|20
|3
|0
|23
|84
|122
|Jacksonville
|29
|9
|16
|4
|0
|22
|75
|100
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|31
|19
|8
|4
|0
|42
|98
|81
|Toledo
|29
|17
|9
|3
|0
|37
|110
|88
|Fort Wayne
|31
|15
|11
|5
|0
|35
|115
|112
|Wheeling
|31
|15
|12
|4
|0
|34
|98
|102
|Indy
|31
|15
|15
|1
|0
|31
|99
|89
|Kalamazoo
|30
|12
|15
|3
|0
|27
|95
|122
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|33
|23
|5
|4
|1
|51
|126
|98
|Idaho
|33
|18
|10
|3
|2
|41
|92
|90
|Utah
|31
|17
|9
|4
|1
|39
|109
|85
|Rapid City
|31
|17
|11
|3
|0
|37
|93
|95
|Wichita
|35
|15
|15
|5
|0
|35
|102
|128
|Tulsa
|34
|13
|18
|2
|1
|29
|106
|116
|Kansas City
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|101
|104
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 6, Worcester 3
Adirondack 3, Brampton 2, OT
Wichita 5, Kansas City 2
Utah 4, Tulsa 1
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 3, OT
Reading 5, Maine 3
Brampton 5, Adirondack 2
Greenville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2
Wheeling 6, Norfolk 1
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
