ECU plays host to Charlotte

Charlotte (6-4) vs. East Carolina (4-7)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and East Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Charlotte blew out Maryland Eastern Shore by 22 on Thursday. East Carolina is coming off a 71-57 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Charlotte has leaned on senior leadership while East Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the 49ers, seniors Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all 49ers points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 56 percent of East Carolina’s scoring this season.SHEPHERD CAN SHOOT: Shepherd has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 74: East Carolina is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 4-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Charlotte is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The 49ers are 1-4 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

LAST FIVE: Charlotte has averaged 73.4 points per game over its last five games. The 49ers are giving up only 57.6 points per game over that span.

