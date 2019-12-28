Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Edwards-Helaire in uniform for No. 1 LSU in Peach Bowl

December 28, 2019 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in uniform and is participating in pregame warmups for No. 1 LSU’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma.

Edwards-Helaire, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the Tigers’ leading rusher, missed practice this week after hurting his hamstring last week. Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday he expected Edwards-Helaire’s availability to be a game-time decision.

The standout junior ran with no obvious difficulty as he caught passes and lined up at running back beside quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-team offense.

Edwards-Helaire leads the undefeated Tigers (13-0) with 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. Freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry could play more prominent roles if Edwards-Helaire is limited or can’t play.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama