Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Edwards leads Pepperdine past Cent. Arkansas 92-79

December 14, 2019 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kessler Edwards had a career-high 30 points plus 12 rebounds as Pepperdine topped Central Arkansas 92-79 on Saturday.

Colbey Ross had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (5-6). Kameron Edwards added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Skylar Chavez had 11 points for the hosts.

Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points for the Bears (1-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Hayden Koval added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Rylan Bergersen had 13 points and six assists.

Pepperdine plays Portland State at home on Tuesday. Central Arkansas takes on Incarnate Word at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

U.S. approves end to internment of Japanese Americans