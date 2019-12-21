Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eggleston, Kus lead Arkansas State’s rally past UL Monroe

December 21, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Melo Eggleston had 14 points off the bench and Canberk Kus hit a clutch 3-pointer to lift Arkansas State to a 62-59 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Jerry Johnson had 13 points for Arkansas State (9-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kus, who scored 13 points, made a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to give the Red Wolves a 62-57 lead.

UL Monroe was up 29-23 at halftime and held onto the lead until a layup by Eggleston gave Arkansas State a 59-57 lead with 6:59 remaining in regulation. Kus hit a jumper shortly afterward to give the Red Wolves a 54-53 advantage and they led the remainder of the game.

Tyree White had 14 points for the Warhawks (4-6, 0-2), who have lost four in a row. Michael Ertel added 13 points. Jalen Hodge had 10 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Arkansas State faces Freed-Hardeman at home on Dec. 28. Louisiana-Monroe plays at Butler on Dec. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end