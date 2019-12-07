Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

English lifts St. Bonaventure over Hofstra 73-45

December 7, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaren English had 17 points as Saint Bonaventure rolled past Hofstra 73-45 on Saturday.

Dominick Welch had 17 points and six rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (5-4), which earned its fourth straight win. Bobby Planutis added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Osun Osunniyi had 8 points and 16 rebounds and Kyle Lofton had a career-high 11 assists.

Hofstra totaled 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Desure Buie had 17 points for the Pride (6-4).

Advertisement

Saint Bonaventure faces Gannon at home next Saturday. Hofstra plays Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia