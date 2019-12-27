Listen Live Sports

ETSU squares off against Mars Hill

December 27, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Mars Hill vs. East Tennessee State (11-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers are set to battle the Lions of Division II Mars Hill. East Tennessee State is coming off an 80-55 home win over Cleveland State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bo Hodges has averaged 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds this year for East Tennessee State. Tray Boyd III has complemented Hodges with 14.3 points per game.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Austin Gilyard has connected on 68.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Buccaneers scored 76.5 points per matchup in those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

