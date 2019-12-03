Listen Live Sports

Euro Championship on US network TV for 1st time since '08

December 3, 2019
 
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The European Championship is returning to U.S. network television for the first time since 2008.

ESPN said Tuesday that five of the 51 matches will be televised on ABC. In 2008, ABC carried two of 31 games: a quarterfinal and Spain’s victory over Germany in the final.

All of ABC’s telecasts will be on weekends: Belgium-Russia on June 13, Spain-Poland on June 20, round of 16 matches on June 27 and June 28 and a quarterfinal on July 4.

Ian Darke will be ESPN’s lead commentator and will broadcast the opener between Italy and Turkey at Rome on June 12 and the final in London on July 12, paired with analyst Taylor Twellman.

Thirty-nine games will be on ESPN, including the opener and the final, and seven on ESPN2.

Univision has U.S. Spanish-language rights.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

