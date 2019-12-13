Evansville goes up against Green Bay

Evansville (7-3) vs. Green Bay (3-7)

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays host to Evansville in a non-conference matchup. Evansville knocked off Miami by 14 at home on Saturday, while Green Bay fell to Central Florida on the road on Tuesday, 79-66.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to score 42 percent of Green Bay’s points this season. For Evansville, K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of all Evansville scoring, including 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: DeAndre Williams has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 31 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-7 this year when it scores 81 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 82.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Green Bay has an assist on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Evansville has assists on 58 of 89 field goals (65.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 80.1 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

