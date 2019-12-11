Listen Live Sports

Evee scores 17 to lead VMI past Ferrum 78-60

December 11, 2019 9:53 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Travis Evee registered 17 points as VMI got past Division III Ferrum College 78-60 on Wednesday night.

Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for VMI (5-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jake Stephens added three assists.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 17 points for the Panthers. Nick Helton added 17 points.

VMI takes on Virginia Tech on the road next Saturday.

