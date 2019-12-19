EWU faces tough test vs No. 2 Gonzaga

Eastern Washington (7-3) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga (12-1)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Aiken has connected on 35.4 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 39 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINNING WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Eagles are 0-3 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has attempted 78 3-pointers and connected on 43.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 20 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Eastern Washington and Gonzaga are ranked at the top of Division 1 when it comes to scoring. The Eagles are ranked first in the country at 90.7 points per game, including 101.6 per game over their last five. The Bulldogs are ranked third at 86.4 per game and have put up 90.5 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.