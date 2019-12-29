EWU looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Eastern Washington (8-4, 1-0) vs. Idaho State (4-6, 1-0)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. Eastern Washington has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Bengals. Idaho State’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 75-71 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has averaged 14.8 points while Chier Maker has put up 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Eagles, Kim Aiken Jr. has averaged 16.2 points and 10.8 rebounds while Jacob Davison has put up 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Aiken has connected on 36.6 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three games while Eastern Washington has assists on 53 of 96 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Eastern Washington offense has averaged 78.8 possessions per game, the fifth-most in Division I. Idaho State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.1 possessions per game (ranked 298th, nationally).

