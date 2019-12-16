EWU plays host to Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (6-7) vs. Eastern Washington (6-3)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Tuesday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha and Eastern Washington both look to put winning streaks together . Nebraska Omaha won 92-82 over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sunday. Eastern Washington is coming off a 146-89 win over Multnomah on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Matt Pile has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Nebraska Omaha field goals over the last three games. Pile has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least two opposing shots. The Eagles are 0-3 this season when they block fewer than two shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 90 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles first nationally. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th).

