Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-South Carolina QB Jake Bentley transferring to Utah

December 9, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ex-South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley says he’s headed to Utah for his final college season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bentley said on social media Monday he has committed to the Utes. He will graduate from South Carolina this week, meaning he will be immediately eligible to play.

Bentley was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks and was expected to finish his career with the team this season. But he sustained a foot injury in the team’s season-opening loss to North Carolina that led to season-ending surgery.

Bentley started 33 games for South Carolina, throwing for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

Advertisement

He said in his post he was excited for his next step and that he “can’t wait to be part of the Utah family!”

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Utah is losing senior starting quarterback Tyler Huntley from this year’s 11-2 team, which is ranked No. 12 and played for the Pac 12 Conference title last week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize