Eze carries Fairfield past Wagner 66-54

December 28, 2019 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Eze tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Fairfield to a 66-54 win over Wagner on Saturday.

Landon Taliaferro had 17 points for Fairfield (4-7). Aidas Kavaliauskas added 10 points. Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds for the visiting team.

Curtis Cobb III had 19 points for the Seahawks (3-8). Alex Morales added 11 points.

Fairfield plays Niagara on the road on Friday. Wagner plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Thursday.

