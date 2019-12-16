Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Falcons’ McKinley done for season with shoulder injury

December 16, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is out for the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that McKinley will go on season-ending injured reserve after leaving Atlanta’s upset win at San Francisco midway through the first quarter. He did not return to the game.

McKinley, the 26th overall draft pick of 2017, was injured as he chased down San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert toward the sideline. He fell down and was quickly escorted to the locker room.

It’s the third time in his career that McKinley has endured a significant shoulder injury. He has previously undergone surgery on both shoulders.

McKinley has 3 1/2 sacks this year and 16 1/2 in his career. He has started 21 of 45 games.

Quinn said the Falcons (5-9) expect to have defensive ends Allen Bailey and rookie John Cominsky back for this week’s home game against Jacksonville (5-9). Bailey was absent last week for personal reasons. Cominsky, a fourth-round draft pick, has been sidelined since a Week 8 loss to Seattle with an ankle injury.

Quinn added that defensive end Vic Beasley will likely be on the injury report this week, but is expected to be ready for the game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

