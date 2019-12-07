Listen Live Sports

Falcons P Matt Bosher back to IR after re-injuring groin

December 7, 2019 2:27 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher is done for the season after re-injuring his right groin.

Bosher was activated from injured reserve on Monday and expected to play for the first time since Week 4 when the Falcons (3-9) host the Carolina Panthers (5-7).

But he returned to the injury report at the end of the week. The team announced Saturday that Bosher was headed back to IR and Ryan Allen had been re-signed to handle the punting duties.

Bosher punted in just three games this season because of the injury to his right groin. Allen has appeared in four games for the Falcons, averaging 39.4 yards while dropping six of 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The Falcons also confirmed that first-round pick Chris Lindstrom has been activated from injured reserve and will start Sunday at guard against the Panthers. Tight end Carson Meier was waived.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

