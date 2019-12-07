Listen Live Sports

Father Son Challenge Scores

December 7, 2019 7:05 pm
 
Saturday
At Ritz-Carlton GC
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $1,085,000
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Team Goosen 30-28—58
Team Langer 30-30—60
Team Duval 30-30—60
Team Lehman 30-31—61
Team Furyk 30-32—62
Team Clarke 31-32—63
Team Singh 31-32—63
Team Trevino 31-32—63
Team O’Meara 31-32—63
Team Kite 30-33—63
Team Daly 32-32—64
Team Harrington 32-32—64
Team Watson 30-34—64
Team Janzen 32-32—64
Team Player 32-33—65
Team Irwin 32-33—65
Team Price 33-33—66
Team Sorenstam 33-33—66
Team Nicklaus 33-34—67
Team Pate 35-34—69

