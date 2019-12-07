Father Son Challenge Scores

|Saturday
|At Ritz-Carlton GC
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $1,085,000
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Team Goosen
|30-28—58
|Team Langer
|30-30—60
|Team Duval
|30-30—60
|Team Lehman
|30-31—61
|Team Furyk
|30-32—62
|Team Clarke
|31-32—63
|Team Singh
|31-32—63
|Team Trevino
|31-32—63
|Team O’Meara
|31-32—63
|Team Kite
|30-33—63
|Team Daly
|32-32—64
|Team Harrington
|32-32—64
|Team Watson
|30-34—64
|Team Janzen
|32-32—64
|Team Player
|32-33—65
|Team Irwin
|32-33—65
|Team Price
|33-33—66
|Team Sorenstam
|33-33—66
|Team Nicklaus
|33-34—67
|Team Pate
|35-34—69
