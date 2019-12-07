Father Son Challenge Scores

Saturday At Ritz-Carlton GC Orlando, Fla. Purse: $1,085,000 Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Team Goosen 30-28—58 Team Langer 30-30—60 Team Duval 30-30—60 Team Lehman 30-31—61 Team Furyk 30-32—62 Team Clarke 31-32—63 Team Singh 31-32—63 Team Trevino 31-32—63 Team O’Meara 31-32—63 Team Kite 30-33—63 Team Daly 32-32—64 Team Harrington 32-32—64 Team Watson 30-34—64 Team Janzen 32-32—64 Team Player 32-33—65 Team Irwin 32-33—65 Team Price 33-33—66 Team Sorenstam 33-33—66 Team Nicklaus 33-34—67 Team Pate 35-34—69

