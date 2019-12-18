Listen Live Sports

FAU faces Tampa

December 18, 2019 6:30 am
 
Tampa vs. Florida Atlantic (6-4)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls will be taking on the Spartans of Division II Tampa. Florida Atlantic is coming off an 81-64 win at home over High Point in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cornelius Taylor has averaged 11.5 points to lead the charge for the Owls. Complementing Taylor is Karlis Silins, who is averaging 10.1 points per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TAYLOR: Through 10 games, Florida Atlantic’s Cornelius Taylor has connected on 36.4 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Owls offense scored 72.2 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

